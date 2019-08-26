Padres Pull Off Troll Of The Season On Red Sox Fans During 'Sweet Caroline' Singalong

The feisty San Diego Padres may not have an army of fans like the Boston Red Sox do — but they sure know how to pull a prank.
Sox fans were feeling all cozy and welcome in the Padres’ Petco Stadium Sunday during an eighth-inning karaoke singalong of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” — a Fenway Park staple — as they watched jumbotron scenes of the crowd over the lyrics.
“Everybody sing along” warmly urged a message beneath the screen.
Then, just like that, unsuspecting Sox disciples were Rickrolled. As they were all revved up to belt out “sweeeeet” Caroline for the chorus, the screen jumped to the Rick Astley song “Never Gonna Give You Up.”
Sweet.
Padres fans loved it. Sox fans, not so much.
To top it off, the Padres clocked a 3-1 win over the Beantown team after a two-run homer by Manny Machado in the first inning.