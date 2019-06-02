SPORTS

San Diego Padres Game Delayed After Bees Swarm Near The Dugout

Players left the field as an exterminator in a beekeeping suit climbed a ladder to tackle the swarm.

A swarm of bees took over a Fox Sports microphone near the San Diego Padres dugout, sending Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins into a 28-minute “bee” delay. 

The players vacated the field and fans behind home plate left the stands as an exterminator in a beekeeping suit climbed a ladder to spray the swarm, the Associated Press reported, before using a vacuum to collect the dead bees. 

The Padres have had their problems with bees before. In a 2017 pre-season game, bees swarmed home plate during a Padres game against the Colorado Rockies at Arizona’s Peoria Sports Complex, sending players ducking for cover.  

Last month, a similar situation happened during a Cincinnati Reds game at Great American Ball Park against the San Francisco Giants. A swarm of bees around home plate caused a delay in the game that lasted nearly 20 minutes. 

Two beekeepers happened to be in the stadium sitting in the owner’s seats, according to local ABC News broadcast station WLWT,﻿ and were able to contain the situation. 

