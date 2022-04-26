SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 3-month-old baby in the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.

The man walked into a home in San Jose around 1 p.m. and left with the child, Brandon Cuellar. Police released a video clip that shows the man walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket.

“The family does not recognize this suspect,” police said in a Twitter post.

** Kidnapping Incident**



Officers are currently working this incident. The male you see in these images captured from a surveillance camera entered a residence in the 1000 block of Elm St.



He left with a 3 month old baby. The family does not recognize this suspect. pic.twitter.com/BJ0R44JOP2 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022

The baby was taken while his grandmother was unloading groceries, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told NBC Bay Area. The child’s mother was at work at the time and the father is incarcerated.

“In that short amount of time, someone entered the apartment ... and left with the baby,” Camarillo said.

2/ Suspect description:



• Dark completed Hispanic male

• Black pants, dark blue shirt

• Grey shoes with white trim

• Short hair

• Grey baseball hat

• Black face mask



The baby carrier is black in color with a white blanket. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022

Authorities have not issued an Amber Alert because investigators do not have a vehicle description.

San Jose is a city in the South Bay Area, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from San Francisco.

3/ The baby is Brandon Cuellar, 3 months old. He was wearing a white long sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it. pic.twitter.com/qMVUOmW8Oo — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022

Brandon was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie with dinosaurs.