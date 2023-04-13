San Francisco DA Slams Elon Musk’s Tweets After Cash App Founder’s Murder

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has condemned Elon Musk for spreading misinformation about Cash App founder Bob Lee’s murder.

The prosecutor eviscerated Twitter’s CEO during a Thursday press conference regarding suspect Nima Momeni’s arrest, calling Musk’s comments “reckless and irresponsible.”

The embattled tech executive had reacted to news of Lee’s Apr. 4 murder by tweeting that San Francisco’s “horrific” crime problem was to blame. Musk, who worked with Lee at SpaceX, then challenged Jenkins, asking if the city was “taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders.”

Elon Musk leaves a San Francisco courthouse on Jan. 24, 2023. Benjamin Fanjoy/Associated Press

In her response, Jenkins called Musk’s tweet an attempt to “mislead the world and their perceptions of San Francisco.”

“We all must do better to stop the spread of misinformation,” she said.

San Francisco Chief of Police William Scott echoed Jenkins, saying Lee’s murder was “more about human behavior and human nature” than about where it happened. “This is not about SF,” he said.

San Francisco police arrested Momeni, who also works in the tech industry, on Thursday morning in Emeryville, California, a suburb of Oakland. Initial reports say Momeni knew Lee, but authorities did not disclose any further details about their relationship.

Momeni is set to be arraigned on Friday afternoon. He is facing a murder charge with a special enhancement based on allegations the crime was committed with a knife.