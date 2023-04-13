What's Hot

Nancy Pelosi Says Calls For Dianne Feinstein's Resignation Are Sexist, Politically Motivated

Jimmy Kimmel Comes Right Out And Says It About Trump

Donald Trump Sues Michael Cohen, Alleging 'Vast Reputational Harm'

GOP Lawmaker Clarifies Remarks About Letting 12-Year-Olds Marry

Chris Evans Explains Why He's Turned Down Hosting 'SNL' For Years

White House Urgently Warns Radical Abortion Pill Ruling May Upend Everyone’s Medicine

Kansas Man Who Says He Was Tased For Going 3 MPH Over Speed Limit Files Suit

Appeals Court Preserves Access To Abortion Pill Mifepristone, For Now

Hoda Kotb Reveals One Of The Cruelest Criticisms She's Faced As A Parent

U.S. Will Not Prosecute Suspect In North Carolina Woman’s Death In Mexico

Colbert Taunts GOP After Stunt Backfires: 'You Just Shot Yourself In The Nuts!'

There's A New ‘Miracle Cure’ For My Highly Visible Skin Condition. I Don't Know If I Want It.

U.S. NewsCrimeelon musksan francisco

San Francisco DA Slams Elon Musk’s Tweets After Cash App Founder’s Murder

Musk blamed tech exec Bob Lee's death on the city's "horrific" crime in a tweet.
Kelby Vera

Senior Reporter

|

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has condemned Elon Musk for spreading misinformation about Cash App founder Bob Lee’s murder.

The prosecutor eviscerated Twitter’s CEO during a Thursday press conference regarding suspect Nima Momeni’s arrest, calling Musk’s comments “reckless and irresponsible.”

The embattled tech executive had reacted to news of Lee’s Apr. 4 murder by tweeting that San Francisco’s “horrific” crime problem was to blame. Musk, who worked with Lee at SpaceX, then challenged Jenkins, asking if the city was “taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders.”

Elon Musk leaves a San Francisco courthouse on Jan. 24, 2023.
Elon Musk leaves a San Francisco courthouse on Jan. 24, 2023.
Benjamin Fanjoy/Associated Press

In her response, Jenkins called Musk’s tweet an attempt to “mislead the world and their perceptions of San Francisco.”

“We all must do better to stop the spread of misinformation,” she said.

San Francisco Chief of Police William Scott echoed Jenkins, saying Lee’s murder was “more about human behavior and human nature” than about where it happened. “This is not about SF,” he said.

San Francisco police arrested Momeni, who also works in the tech industry, on Thursday morning in Emeryville, California, a suburb of Oakland. Initial reports say Momeni knew Lee, but authorities did not disclose any further details about their relationship.

Momeni is set to be arraigned on Friday afternoon. He is facing a murder charge with a special enhancement based on allegations the crime was committed with a knife.

Watch the full press conference below. Jenkins’s comments come at the 10:29 mark.

Go To Homepage
Kelby Vera - Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter

Popular in the Community