Haunting Drone Footage Of Empty San Francisco Looks Like An Apocalypse Movie

San Francisco is practically empty ― and it’s looking a little like the set of a apocalyptic movie as people keep inside to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area shut down nearly everything save for essential services with a shelter-in-place order that took effect on March 17.

And the residents of the City by the Bay seem to be taking those orders to heart.

Drone footage, both above and below, shows a mostly empty city, punctuated only by an occasional pedestrian or vehicle.