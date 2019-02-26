San Francisco Wiping Out More Than 9,000 Old Marijuana Convictions

San Francisco is set to make history as the first U.S. city to expunge all past marijuana convictions under a state law legalizing recreational use of the drug.

District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday that his office will wipe out more than 9,000 marijuana-related convictions under the 2016 passage of Proposition 64, which legalized recreational pot usage in California and allowed authorities to clear past marijuana-related convictions from people’s records.

The laborious expungement process was made possible through a partnership with Code for America that Gascón announced last year. As of Monday, the team had finished using the group’s “Clear My Record” algorithm to identify cases eligible under Prop 64, which took full effect in 2018.

With @codeforamerica, the @SFDAOffice becomes the first county in the country to finish the automated marijuana record clearance process. 8,132 marijuana-related convictions have automatically been cleared. This adds to the 1,230 convictions that have already been expunged. — George Gascón (@GeorgeGascon) February 25, 2019

Of the 9,362 total people affected by Gascón’s announcement, 5,594 will no longer have felonies on their records. Reducing those convictions, he stressed, will dismantle the roadblocks faced by people who, in job applications or other instances, must disclose felony convictions.

“What we’re talking about is offering people an opportunity to get housing, to get education, to get employment,” he said at a press conference Monday. “Felony convictions often, even if you’re a parent... may preclude you from participating in school activities with your kids,” he said.

He noted that marijuana-relations convictions disproportionately affect low-income residents and people of color.

Gascón said that in the coming weeks his office will present the thousands of cases to a judge to finalize the expungements.

Though people have been able to petition to have their records amended under Prop 64, the process of doing so is so tedious and time-consuming that only 23 eligible people in San Francisco had taken the initiative.

The city’s move comes as legal pot advocates anticipate a slowdown in legalization crackdowns by President Donald Trump’s administration. Though marijuana remains classified as a Schedule I drug under federal law ― putting it on equal standing with heroin, ecstasy and other harder substances ― new Attorney General William Barr has vowed to discontinue the crackdown his predecessor, Jeff Sessions, had pushed for.