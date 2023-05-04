What's Hot

San Francisco Giants Pitcher Says Team Is Suffering 'The Runs' After Mexico City Games

“It’s been a mental and physical grind," Logan Webb said. "It’ll be good to get back home, for sure. Hopefully the s**ts go away and will be better in a couple days.”
Usually runs in baseball are a good thing ― when they happen on the diamond and not with the actual players, that is.

But many members of the San Francisco Giants apparently have the wrong kind of runs ― aka diarrhea ― based on recent comments by team pitcher Logan Webb.

The Giants recently lost a two-game series to the San Diego Padres in Mexico City, and their digestive systems also struck out, Webb told reporters.

“The whole trip was very grindy, I guess. It’s been a mental grind, it’s been a physical grind,” he said, according to SFGate. “I think three-quarters of our clubhouse has the shits.

“It’s been a mental and physical grind. It’ll be good to get back home, for sure. Hopefully the shits go away and will be better in a couple days.”

HuffPost reached out to the Giants for comment, but no one immediately responded.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday that about half the team or thereabouts had been dealing with a stomach ailment post-Mexico City.

However, none of the players had been recently added to the injury list citing gastrointestinal issues as the reason.

It doesn’t appear as if the Padres were also afflicted, but no one from the Padres immediately responded to HuffPost’s inquiry.

Still, the Giants’ gastrointestinal issues didn’t totally sidelined them because they just took two of three games against the Houston Astros.

