Shopping
shopping travelShoessandalsplantar fasciitis

The Best Sandals For Plantar Fasciitis, According To A Podiatrist

These comfortable sandals for men and women include the Hoka One Ora Recovery slides, Skechers Arch Fit City Catch sandals and Vionic's Tide II toe post sandal.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Teva-Mens-Hurricane-Sport-Sandal/dp/B07TH7S3RH?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6266a012e4b07c34e9e42883%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Teva Hurricane XLT2" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6266a012e4b07c34e9e42883" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Teva-Mens-Hurricane-Sport-Sandal/dp/B07TH7S3RH?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6266a012e4b07c34e9e42883%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Teva Hurricane XLT2</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08VRJ7LX6?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6266a012e4b07c34e9e42883%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sketchers CaliCatch Arch Fit wedge sandal" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6266a012e4b07c34e9e42883" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08VRJ7LX6?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6266a012e4b07c34e9e42883%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Sketchers CaliCatch Arch Fit wedge sandal</a>
Amazon
The Teva Hurricane XLT2 and Sketchers CaliCatch Arch Fit wedge sandal

Shopping for shoes when you have a painful foot condition is, well, a real pain. The trial-and-error process is especially frustrating when you suffer from plantar fasciitis, which causes heel pain.

Dr. Gary Evans, a podiatrist based in New York City, explained that this condition occurs when the plantar fascia, a band of tissue that runs from the bottom of your heel to the base of your toes, gets overused, leading to inflammation.

“The plantar fascia’s job is to help support the arch and your foot structure with every step you take. Overuse can be due to a variety of causes, such as an imbalance in foot structure, tight muscles, high or low arched foot type, ill-fitting shoes, excessive activities or direct injury,” Evans said. “Instead of stretching and supporting, functioning smoothly when standing and walking, the inflamed fascia pulls from the heel area, causing pain and discomfort.”

This pain can make walking and running almost unbearable, even in shoes that were super comfortable for you before you developed the condition. And when summertime rolls around and you’re longing for sandals that let your toes breathe and give your feet some sun, it can be hard to find a pair that provides actual support and aren’t too flat. But all hope is not lost for finding sandals that will work.

“The ultimate shoe or sandal for someone who is dealing with plantar fasciitis would be one that is biomechanically designed to hug your heel and support your arches,” Evans said.

When looking for a supportive sandal, Evans recommended finding a model that has a heel cup for your heel to sit in and a heel that’s elevated in general compared to the toe area.

“The arch area of the sandal should be firm with some cushioning,” Evans added. “Too cushiony can lead to too much instability, so not too firm, not too soft. The goal is to promote proper foot alignment, thus reducing the workload of the plantar fascia.”

To make your sandal journey a bit easier, we asked Evans to provide his picks for the best sandals to wear if you have plantar fasciitis. Check them out below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Men's and women's Hoka One Ora Recovery Slide
These supportive slides have a cushy midsole, convenient slip-on design and a grooved outsole for good traction while you walk. Women's sizes range from 6 to 11 and the men's sizes range from 8 to 14.
Get the women's from Amazon for $74.05+.Get the men's from Amazon for $68+.
2
Kuru Footwear
Women's Suomi sandal
With built-in premium arch support designed specifically for those with foot pain due to conditions like plantar fasciitis and fallen arches, these make the perfect beach or vacation shoes. They're made of soft, milled leather and come in four colors: black, brown, white and blue. It comes in women's 5-12.
Get it from Kuru Footwear for $125.
3
Amazon
Women's Skechers Arch Fit City Catch sandals
These slip-on sandals will give you all-day comfort, and they're machine-washable! These are made of a breathable, stretchy knit fabric and a podiatrist-designed cushioned, contoured footbed for targeted arch support. They come in black, slate blue, brown, navy and black and white, in women's 5-11.
Get it from Amazon for $64.95.
4
Amazon
Men's and women's Teva Hurricane Xlt2 sandal
These versatile sandals come in 22 colors and prints including mustard, red, olive, black and multicolor diamonds. The lightweight midsole has extra cushioning for maximum support and comfort. You can also adjust the fit to your liking thanks to the hook-and-loop closure at the back of the heel. Men's sizes range from 5 to 17, while women's sizes range from 5 to 14.
Get the men's from Amazon for $52.50+.Get the women's from Amazon for $15.92+.
5
Amazon
Men's and women's Vionic Tide II toe post sandal
You can't go wrong with sandals that have a podiatrist-designed footbed. These have targeted comfort zones that promote stability and alignment and provide relief for plantar fasciitis, flat feet, high arches, bunions and heel spurs. The contoured arch, cushioned insole and deep-seated heel cup will keep your feet supported and comfortable all day. Get it in multiple colors, including purple, orange, black, white, red, charcoal and tan in women's 5-12 or men's 7-14.
Get the women's from Amazon for $49.95+.Get the men's Amazon for $42.14+.
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure running shoes that'll make you feel like you're truly walking on a cloud

24 Comfy Shoes You Need If You Plan To Walk Everywhere This Spring

Popular in the Community

shopping travelShoessandalsplantar fasciitis

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Experts Share How You Should Change Your Skin Care Routine For Spring

Home & Living

This Nostalgic Documentary Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Best Breakfast Foods To Eat When You’re Traveling, And Why It Matters

Wellness

My At-Home Rapid Test Is Negative, But Could I Still Have COVID?

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Memphis

Parenting

6 Important Phrases You Should Teach Your Kid From A Young Age

Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Besides 'Selling Sunset'

Shopping

28 Things To Help The Weird Aches And Pains In Your Human Body

Shopping

33 Ways To Refresh Your Home For Spring

Shopping

24 Comfy Shoes You Need If You Plan To Walk Everywhere This Spring

Shopping

29 Genius Parenting Products And Gadgets

Travel

What To Know About This New Pandemic Travel Trend

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

The Wildly Underestimated Benefits Of Eating Anchovies

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In May

Shopping

24 Useful Travel Products That Won't Take Up A Lot Of Space In Your Luggage

Shopping

A Podiatrist Shares The Best Shoes For Standing All Day

Shopping

The Best Tinted Moisturizers That Won’t Leave You Feeling Cakey For The Summer

Parenting

These Comics Flip The Script On Common Parenting Double Standards

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In May

Relationships

The Thought Pattern That May Be Keeping You From Really Great Sex

Shopping

The Must-Have Jeans Every Mom Needs In Their Closet, According To Real Moms

Shopping

Just 39 Practical Things To Treat Yourself To

Shopping

This Anti-Aging Skin Care Ingredient Is A Game Changer For Acne-Prone Skin

Parenting

30 Funny Tweets About Kids' Bedtime Excuses

Travel

17 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Washington, D.C.

Style & Beauty

Thrifty Bride Shows The Internet How To Throw A $500 Wedding

Work/Life

Never End A Job Interview Without Doing These 3 Things

Parenting

21 Little Milestones That Are Secretly A Big Deal For Kids

Shopping

The Best Petite Pants, According To Devastatingly Chic Short Women

Shopping

Here's Where To Stock Up On At-Home COVID Tests While You Can

Style & Beauty

These Ice-Cold Facials Are Trendy, But Dermatologists Have Some Strong Thoughts

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

How Much Does One-Way Masking Protect You From COVID On A Plane?

Style & Beauty

Adults Who Got Plastic Surgery As Teens Reveal Their Regrets About It

Parenting

How To Actually Be More Present With Your Kids

Wellness

Experts Reveal 4 Sneaky Issues That Could Contribute To IBS

Wellness

If You Struggle With Your Body Image On Vacation, Read This A+ Advice

Shopping

28 TikTok-Famous Fashion Products That Are Worth The Hype

Shopping

32 Things I Guarantee You Won't Regret Having On Hand Next Time You Travel