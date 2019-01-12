Sarah Huckabee Sanders Said It: FBI-Probe Targets Who Slam Agents Are Losers

An embarrassing tweet from Sarah Huckabee Sanders has re-emerged just in time for the bombshell revelation that President Donald Trump was the target of an FBI probe.

The New York Times reported Friday that a concerned FBI, fearful that Trump may have been working on behalf of the Kremlin, launched a probe after the president fired FBI Director James Comey.

Trump’s response to the Times report was to call FBI leaders “corrupt” and Comey a “sleaze.”

Sanders has an opinion about that. “When you’re attacking FBI agents because you’re under criminal investigation, you’re losing,” she tweeted in 2016 from her personal account.

She wasn’t referring then to Trump. Sanders, who was a senior aide in the Trump campaign at the time, was slamming presidential rival Hillary Clinton, whose missing emails were being investigated by the FBI. Sanders didn’t offer evidence that Clinton disparaged FBI agents or called them names.

When you're attacking FBI agents because you're under criminal investigation, you're losing https://t.co/SIoAxatCjp — Sarah Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) November 3, 2016

Wow, just learned in the Failing New York Times that the corrupt former leaders of the FBI, almost all fired or forced to leave the agency for some very bad reasons, opened up an investigation on me, for no reason & with no proof, after I fired Lyin’ James Comey, a total sleaze! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

Twitter loved it.

How’s this working out for you today Sarah? — Democracy wins (@BershodM) January 12, 2019

I couldn't agree more — Debeez (@debbbeez) January 12, 2019

Spot on! — Gnome of Truckee (@GnomeofLA) January 12, 2019

Oooooooops 😂 — celeste (@ATXCeleste) January 12, 2019

Exactly!! Now go tell your boss! — Lynn (@LynnDgollar) January 12, 2019

Was this the last true thing you’ve said? — Sam (@OldBaconFace) January 12, 2019