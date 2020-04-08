Jimmy Fallon And Adam Sandler Want You To Stay The Hell Away From Grandma

“Don’t touch Grandma,

leave her alone,

you can spend a quarter

to call her on the phone.

Cause grandmas like to pinch your cheeks

and kiss your head and hug.

But I don’t want my grandma

catching any superbug.

So don’t touch grandma,

keep it to Zoom,

or learn to play Canasta

from across the room.

Grandmas want to make you sweaters

and to bake you cookies.

But you must tell your grandma:

No touchy, just looky.”