Sandra Bullock Says She's 'So Burnt Out' From Work, Will Take A Break From Acting

Sandra Bullock is ready for a break.

“The Lost City” actor recently revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she’s feeling “so burnt out” and is ready to return to life with her two children, Louis and Laila.

“I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule other than my own,” Bullock told the outlet last week.

“I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it,” the actor said. Asked how long she planned to take a break, she replied, “I really don’t know.”

Advertisement

Sandra Bullock attends the BAFTA LA 2014 Awards Season Tea Party on Jan. 11, 2014, in Beverly Hills. Imeh Akpanudosen via Getty Images

“Work has always been steady for me, and I’ve been so lucky,” Bullock added. “I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch.”

But she remarked that it made her feel like she was “opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge.”

“I said to myself, ‘Stop looking for it here because it doesn’t exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you,’” she added.

Advertisement

Sandra Bullock on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Nov. 22, 2021. Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Bullock has been on a whirlwind press tour for her most recent movies but said that being in the public eye doesn’t come naturally to her.

“I shrivel up when it comes to press, when it comes to being in public and when it comes to doing a photo shoot,” Bullock says. “I just collapse. I’m not good at that, but what I love is working in tandem with people to create something.”

The “Bullet Train” actor has repeatedly spoken about her desire to step back from work and the spotlight for a bit.

“I want to be at home,” Bullock told CBS’s “Sunday Morning” back in March. “So I’m not doing anyone any favors who’s investing in a project if I’m saying, ‘I just want to be at home.’ Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing.”