Sandra Bullock And Channing Tatum Met In Principal's Office After Daughters Fought

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum had real-life drama long before they co-starred in the new action-adventure movie “The Lost City.” (Watch the video below.)

The two, as they told it, were called into a preschool principal’s office because their daughters were fighting each other. The school simply wanted to know how the kids could arrive at a detente.

“We have two very very strong-willed little girls ... very much buttin’ heads,” Tatum explained on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Wednesday.

One day after what Bullock said was another “altercation,” she got a call from the school and wondered whether she would have to contact Tatum or his ex-wife Jenna Dewan to yet again deal with the clashing kids.

But the school arrived at a novel solution: challenging the two girls with a competition to see who could be the nicest to the other.

“So they were like bringing each other little Dixie cups of water,” Bullock said.

Bullock’s daughter Laila and Tatum’s daughter Everly are now a few grades beyond preschool, so maybe their rivalry is finally water under the bridge.

Meanwhile, the two actors have arrived at their own level of friendship with a shared “level of stupidity,” Bullock said.