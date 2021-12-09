Try Not To Laugh As Sandra Bullock's Interview With Kelly Clarkson Goes Majorly Off The Rails

It’s official: Daytime television would absolutely suck without Kelly Clarkson.

To appreciate exactly why the singer-turned-talk-show-host is inheriting Ellen DeGeneres’ coveted daytime TV slot, look no further than her gloriously unhinged sit-down with Sandra Bullock.

What began as a routine interview with the Oscar-winner about her upcoming and very serious Netflix drama “The Unforgiveable” quickly devolved into a full-blown giggle-fest, as Bullock jokingly accused Clarkson of calling her a “whore” and saying it’s “cool” that her parents are dead.

Sure, that sounds bad, but the two almost immediately hit it off after Bullock joked about voting for Clarkson’s competitor during her “American Idol” days.

The segment then went fully off the rails when Clarkson asked whether Bullock’s children enjoy singing, as it apparently runs in the family.

“My daughter does. She has some pipes,” Bullock responded. “They say it skips a generation. My parents were opera singers. I cannot sing at all. My parents were singers, they’re both dead.”

“But they were singers though, OK, that’s cool,” Clarkson said, to which Bullock without hesitating shot back: “That they’re dead?”