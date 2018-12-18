Sandra Bullock has gone all-out for Christmas before for her kids, but she’s scaling things down a bit this December.

The actress explained that the holiday is usually “really, really overdone because I overdo it, and then I panic that I didn’t do enough, and then I get more, and then everyone else has overdone it.”

So instead of showering her two children, Louis and Laila, with tons of presents, she’s giving them each a set number, Bullock revealed in an interview with the “Today” show on Tuesday.

“This year we just stopped,” she said, explaining her decision to settle on three gifts. “We just stopped. Because there’s so much happening in the world where people don’t have anything. And we said, ‘Why don’t we just make this about other people?’ And they were amazing about it. So Christmas is three small gifts.”

Recently, the 54-year-old actress revealed that she would have had kids as a teenager had it not been for her mother keeping her “under lock and key” to ensure that didn’t happen.

“I would have been pregnant or knocked up at 17,” the “Bird Box” actress said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Monday. “I wanted to be a mom at a very young age. So I kind of felt the drive and the desire to.”

Bullock ended up adopting later in life ― in 2010 and 2015 ― and she encourages others to do the same.

Sandra Bullock attends a screening of "Bird Box" on Monday in New York. The actress said on the "Today" show that she's scaling back Christmas for her kids this year. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

“I hope me telling my story let people know that there’s no end game. There are hundreds of thousands of children that are ready to be your child,” she said, getting emotional in a conversation with Hoda Kotb earlier this year.