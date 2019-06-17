Sandra Bullock Says She Was 'Put On This World To Protect' Her Kids At MTV Movie Awards

Sandra Bullock gave a special shoutout to her two kids in a heartwarming moment onstage during the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

While the Oscar-winner skipped the red carpet altogether, she took home the first golden popcorn statuette of the night for her performance in Netflix’s horror film “Bird Box.”

Bullock is mom to Louis, 8, whom she adopted in 2010, and Laila, 6, adopted in 2015, and after receiving the award from presenter Gal Gadot, she joked about being grateful to the streaming service for allowing her to make a film about the “horrors of parenting.”

The actress went on to reveal that she starred in the film for her children despite the inappropriate subject matter.

“I wanted you to see what being a family looks like,” Bullock said. “Sometimes you are born into a family. Sometimes you need to go find it. Sometimes it finds you. But no matter how it comes together, that when it does, family is what you fight for. Family is what you protect, and what you saw in that movie is what your mommy would do for you.”

“No matter what, you are my first thought in the morning,” she continued. “You are my last thought at night. I was put on this world to protect you. You are my world. I love you so much and I will move mountains to make sure you are safe.”

Is it too late for Sandra Bullock to adopt me?! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/Qx6sUB9Xbx — MTV (@MTV) June 18, 2019

Bullock quipped that her son, who was in the audience, was more interested in superhero films than her horror flick, so she gave a shoutout to fellow actresses Gal Gadot and Brie Larson, who play Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel.

“I’m sure he will notice that they are women just like his momma,” she concluded.

Before the release of “Bird Box” in 2018, Bullock became emotional talking about the adoption process in an interview with Hoda Kotb on the “Today” show.

“I hope me telling my story lets people know that there’s no end game. There are hundreds of thousands of children that are ready to be your child,” Bullock said, fighting back the tears. “You’re a forever parent the minute you accept the love of that child. And it’s amazing to me how we can take away people’s happiness by telling them that this is the box that you have to stay in. There is no box.”