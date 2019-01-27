Sandra Oh Is Red-Hot At 2019 SAG Awards In Glittering Gown

Sandra Oh wore a knockout red gown on the silver carpet at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, proving that she is this year’s awards season queen.

The “Killing Eve” star wore a red one-shoulder embellished crepe gown by Jenny Packham, pairing it with drop earrings and an updo. She’s nominated for her role as Eve Polastri in the “Best Actress in a Drama Series” category. She took home the Golden Globe Award for best performance by an actress in a television series (drama) for the portrayal.