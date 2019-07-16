Sandra Oh's Awards Streak Continues With Double Emmy Nominations

Continuing her recent string of award nominations, actress Sandra Oh on Tuesday received not one but two Emmy Award nods, one for her starring role on “Killing Eve” and one for hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

The “Killing Eve” nomination marks Oh’s second consecutive nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Last year, she became the first Asian actress ever nominated in that category, for her role as MI6 agent Eve Polastri on the BBC America series.

This year, Oh is nominated alongside her co-star Jodie Comer, who plays the assassin Villanelle, Eve’s nemesis and occasional obsession. Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the show has earned widespread acclaim for putting female characters at the center of a spy thriller, a traditionally male-dominated genre.

Oh is also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, for hosting “Saturday Night Live” in March — when she became only the third Asian woman ever to host the long-running NBC late-night comedy show.

The trailblazing actress has yet to win an Emmy, though she was nominated five times for “Grey’s Anatomy.” Earlier this year, she won both a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award for “Killing Eve.”

Among the other performers who received multiple nominations Tuesday was Oh’s “Killing Eve” co-star Fiona Shaw, recognized in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category. The veteran British actress is also nominated opposite Oh for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, for her role on Amazon’s “Fleabag,” also created by Waller-Bridge.

Oh celebrated her nomination Tuesday by tweeting a photo of her with Shaw and Comer.

Read the full list of Emmy nominations here. The ceremony is set to air on Sept. 22.