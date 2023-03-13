Sandra Oh's Reaction To 'Everything Everywhere' Best Picture Win Is Pure Joy

The “Killing Eve” star looked ecstatic as the movie won its seventh statuette of the night, taking home the most coveted award of the ceremony. As the cast took to the stage, producer Jonathan Wang told the audience, “This feels incredible.” The camera panned to Oh, who was beaming, mouth open, from her seat.

In 2020, Oh went viral for a similarly wholesome reaction during another historic night for Asian representation at the Academy Awards. Oh, who was born in Canada to South Korean immigrants, leapt to her feet when filmmaker Bong Joon Ho and his co-screenwriter Jin Won Han won the Best Original Screenplay award for “Parasite.” The Korean film went on to win Best Picture and Best International Feature Film.