EntertainmentThe OscarsSandra Oheverything everywhere all at once

Sandra Oh's Reaction To 'Everything Everywhere' Best Picture Win Is Pure Joy

Viewers couldn't get enough of the "Killing Eve" star's face when "Everything Everywhere All At Once" won the Oscar.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

|
Sandra Oh at the 95th annual Academy Awards.
Sandra Oh at the 95th annual Academy Awards.
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Sandra Oh was joy personified when “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won the Oscar for Best Picture.

The “Killing Eve” star looked ecstatic as the movie won its seventh statuette of the night, taking home the most coveted award of the ceremony. As the cast took to the stage, producer Jonathan Wang told the audience, “This feels incredible.” The camera panned to Oh, who was beaming, mouth open, from her seat.

In 2020, Oh went viral for a similarly wholesome reaction during another historic night for Asian representation at the Academy Awards. Oh, who was born in Canada to South Korean immigrants, leapt to her feet when filmmaker Bong Joon Ho and his co-screenwriter Jin Won Han won the Best Original Screenplay award for “Parasite.” The Korean film went on to win Best Picture and Best International Feature Film.

Oh’s reaction Sunday night was instantly iconic:

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

