Sandra Oh Hung Out With The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast At The Critics' Choice Awards

Sandra Oh has been taking the 2019 awards season by storm, sending social media into a tizzy with her most recent antics at the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

On Sunday, the “Killing Eve” actress took home the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series with an impassioned speech singling out co-star Jodie Comer, calling her “my obsession, my other half.”

But perhaps the most tweetable moment of the night happened when she ran over to the cast of “Crazy Rich Asians” and a love-fest ensued: