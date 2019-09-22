Sandra Oh Was Jodie Comer's Best Hype Man After Losing The Emmy

Jodie Comer took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Sunday night for her role in “Killing Eve.” Her co-star Sandra Oh was up for the same award ― but the pair showed nothing but love for one another.

And the interwebs absolutely melted.

Get you somebody who looks at you like Sandra Oh looks at Jodie Comer. pic.twitter.com/74xPDNAyVc — Jess McDonell (@JessMcDonell) September 23, 2019

What a nice, genuine moment between Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. A huge shock for Jodie to win (though very well deserved!) and so nice to see women supporting women. #Emmys — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) September 23, 2019

JODIE COMER AND SANDRA OH ALSO KNOWN AS THE MOST PRECIOUS HUMANS #emmys pic.twitter.com/JJzWFriddw — berry (@sckberry) September 23, 2019

“It’s safe to say, Sandra, that this ‘Killing Eve’ journey has been an absolute whirlwind and I feel so lucky to have shared the whole experience with you,” Comer, who portrays the conniving assassin Villanelle, said in her acceptance speech.

The award marks Comer’s first Emmy win. This is the second consecutive year that Oh, who plays MI6 agent Eve Polastri, has been nominated in the category. She also received five nods for her role as Dr. Cristina Yang on “Grey’s Anatomy.” If she had won this year, Oh would have become the first actress of Asian descent ever to win that category. But she didn’t seem bummed about her loss.

Friendship goals, y’all.

Jodie Comer wins lead actress in a drama series and I am here for the love between her, co-star #SandraOh, and creator #PhoebeWallerBridge. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/IB3TvQyn2Q — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) September 23, 2019