Sandra Oh Was Jodie Comer's Best Hype Man After Losing The Emmy

Jodie Comer took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Sunday night for her role in “Killing Eve.” Her co-star Sandra Oh was up for the same award ― but the pair showed nothing but love for one another.
And the interwebs absolutely melted.
“It’s safe to say, Sandra, that this ‘Killing Eve’ journey has been an absolute whirlwind and I feel so lucky to have shared the whole experience with you,” Comer, who portrays the conniving assassin Villanelle, said in her acceptance speech.
The award marks Comer’s first Emmy win. This is the second consecutive year that Oh, who plays MI6 agent Eve Polastri, has been nominated in the category. She also received five nods for her role as Dr. Cristina Yang on “Grey’s Anatomy.” If she had won this year, Oh would have become the first actress of Asian descent ever to win that category. But she didn’t seem bummed about her loss.
Friendship goals, y’all.