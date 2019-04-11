Sandra Oh Cried When She Met Her Hero Yoko Ono

While many Asian Americans have found a role model in Sandra Oh, the actress has a hero of her own. And like most people meeting their idols, she freaked out.

On the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the “Killing Eve” actress admitted she burst into tears when meeting artist and icon Yoko Ono at the airport.

“There’s a deep Asianness ... where your body just goes into respect. And then coming up to her, I didn’t know I could bow so low,” Oh recalled of the encounter.

When Ono agreed to take a photo with the actress, Oh said she “burst out crying.”

The “Killing Eve” star explained to Colbert that ahead of her “Saturday Night Live” gig in March, she shot some promos for the episode, posing as several iconic Asian Americans, including Ono. So when she saw the artist at the airport, she got emotional.