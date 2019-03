Saturday night’s about to be lit.

“Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh will be hosting “Saturday Night Live” for the first time this weekend and they’ve released a teaser for the upcoming show:

While the actress has quite a few hilarious quips in the video, “I think I just peed a little” has to be the winner.

Oh is the third Asian woman to host the program since the show premiered more than four decades ago, with Lucy Liu and Awkwafina being the other two.

People are clearly pumped to see Oh helm SNL.