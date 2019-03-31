Sandro Oh Celebrates Her U.S. Citizenship Anniversary Hosting 'SNL'

“Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh celebrated her one-year anniversary of becoming an American citizen hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

“I love Americans. You are confident and direct,” Oh said in the opening monologue after getting a raucous round of applause. “And now that I am an Asian-Canadian-American, I’m trying to learn a thing or two about tooting my own horn.”

The Canadian-born actress confessed she has a hard time accepting compliments — or bragging — like an American.

“SNL” regular Leslie Jones was happy to help. “It’s not about the brag; it’s about the swag,” Jones explained. “You just have to have confidence.”

Oh practiced until she got it: “I’m Sandra Oh and I’m hosting ‘Saturday Night live!’”