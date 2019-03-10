Sandra Oh To Host 'SNL'

Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images Sandra Oh is slated to host "Saturday Night Live" later this month.

Get ready for the “Asian woman with amazing hair” to grace us with her presence on “Saturday Night Live.”

“Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh is slated to host the comedy program on March 30, becoming the third Asian woman to do so since the show premiered over 40 years ago.

The actress wrote on Instagram that the experience will be “terrifyingly FUN.”

We’re only a few months into 2019, but Oh ― who’s known for several iconic roles including playing Cristina Yang on “Grey’s Anatomy” ― has already had quite the year.

The actress co-hosted the Golden Globes with Andy Samberg. That same night, she took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series ― Drama. The second season of “Killing Eve” is also due to come out just days after Oh’s “SNL” appearance.

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Awkwafina hosted “SNL” in October, becoming the first Asian woman to do so since Lucy Liu had the gig in 2000. The rapper and actress recalled being 11 years old and standing in line to catch a glimpse of Liu making history.

“I was a kid and I didn’t have a ticket, so I knew that I wasn’t getting in,” Awkwafina said. “I just wanted to be near the building. I remember how important that episode was for me, and how it totally it changed what I thought was possible for an Asian-American woman.”

After news of Oh’s hosting gig broke, Awkwafina tweeted she would have “stood in the rain outside 30 Rock” to see “Queen Sandra Oh” as well.