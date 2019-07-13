This Is What No One Told Me About Suddenly Joining The Sandwich Generation

It sounds odd to say, but I also find the role fulfilling. It satisfies a desire I have to be needed and useful. It allows me to feel that I’m repaying my mother in some small way for all the years of work she put into me. I know a lot about ovarian cancer, but I’ve tucked that all away and I focus on her because it’s horrifying to face the idea of her mortality.

But amongst many other things, my mother is teaching me to be a realist. Death is inevitable for all of us, and what’s important is a life well lived. Having joined the sandwich generation, I can see now that we’re all meant to get here one day. My parents took care of their parents, and now I’m taking care of them. One day, my children will take care of me. It’s all part of the circle, and there’s beauty in that.

Of course, this has all taken its toll in our home. My husband has been supportive, and I have a friend who constantly comes over with food and flowers. But I must be careful: I’ve burned out twice before and I’m cognizant of the signs. I take Cipralex daily, and I’d be lying if I said that didn’t go a long way towards helping me out. But aside from this, I’ve relied on three things to keep me sane.

Humor. Always an essential element in our family. We’re a bunch of weirdos and misfits ― a magician, a graphologist, a writer, a musician, an artist, an animal activist ― and humor is the only thing that’s gotten us through this life. It’s not unusual for me or one of my siblings to answer the phone and hear nothing but my mother laughing on the other end, eager to share her joke but unable to catch her breath. Finding the humor in cancer was hard, so we started with the little things, like our list of cancer perks: free lunch on chemo days, discounted parking at the hospital, and daily phone calls.

Rest. I’m not one of those people who brags about how little sleep they need. I brag about how much sleep I get. I recently bumped into an old boyfriend who told me he biked 60 km a day. I told him, “I’ll be impressed when you tell me you had a three-hour nap.” I got this from my mother and whenever I find myself calling to my kids from bed, I’m reminded of “the beckoning” from my own childhood. But when you’re taking care of two generations of people, sleep is no joke. It’s a necessity. And it’s more than just sleep; it’s knowing when to step away for a moment and take a break. Respite.

The abandonment of all expectations. I never kept a neat house or had dinner on the table seven nights a week. I cook quite a bit, and I do try to tidy up, but these are not my priorities. (See above, re: napping.) However, when I took on this new role, I had to drop all other expectations, and that was hard ― mainly because this affects my husband and kids the most. My schedule flew out the window – I write when inspired and sleep when tired. That doesn’t leave a lot of time to make things perfect for them. When dinner doesn’t get made, the kids know to fend for themselves. They also get themselves to and from school and are in charge of their own homework. On the bright side, I’ve discovered that deadbeat parenting is a great way to get your kids to pick up the slack.

Most important for me, no matter how rough it gets, is to keep everything in perspective. We all have a very short time on this earth. Some of us leave a huge legacy; others lead very quiet lives. But what we have in common is that our lives are entwined, and most of the joy we experience in this world is derived from those connections.

Julie Matlin is a freelance writer based in Montreal, Quebec. She’s raising three children, ages 11, 13 and 46, and one adorable Bernese/Poodle mix named Zoe. (Fine, the 46-year-old might be her husband.) Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, The Globe and Mail, Today’s Parent, and This Magazine. Follow her on Twitter at @jmatlin, on Instagram at @j.matlin, and visit her website at www.juliematlin.com.

