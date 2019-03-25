Father Of Sandy Hook Victim Dies By Apparent Suicide At Newtown Community Center

ASSOCIATED PRESS Jeremy Richman, the father of a victim in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, has reportedly died by suicide.

Jeremy Richman, 49 ― father of Avielle, a 6-year-old who was among 20 small children killed in the mass shooting ― was found unresponsive at Edmond Town Hall in what police told HuffPost was an apparent suicide. Richman has an office at the building, and he founded the Avielle Foundation there in honor of his daughter.

“This is a heartbreaking event for the Richman family and the Newtown Community as a whole, the police department’s prayers are with the Richman family right now, and we ask that the family be given privacy in this most difficult time,” said Newtown Police Lt. Aaron Bahamonde.

Connecticut’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said it would not release any details related to Richman’s death until Tuesday afternoon.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) called Richman a “good friend.” He said they had met recently to talk about the Avielle Foundation’s work on “better research into the brain’s violence triggers.”

My god. This is awful, horrible, devastating news. Jeremy was a good friend and an unceasing advocate for better research into the brain’s violence triggers. He was with me in my office two weeks ago, excited as could be about the Avielle Foundation’s latest amazing work. https://t.co/xhy89JlXG8 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 25, 2019

The news comes after a second survivor of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, was found dead of apparent suicide on Saturday night.

