Sansa Stark Is Vaping In Behind-The-Scenes 'Game Of Thrones' Photo

This is a stark reminder that “Game of Thrones” is just a TV show.

On Tuesday, Sophie Turner (who plays Sansa Stark) posted a hilariously odd picture on Instagram of herself, Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) in full costume and goofing off between takes.

The image has a lot going on — Williams looks like the epitome of cool in a pair of shades, Hempstead Wright is baring his legs and balancing a water bottle on his head (could it possibly be THIS water bottle?) and Turner is smoking a Juul — a popular electronic cigarette brand. Turner even tagged the company in the photo.

When the image hit Twitter, people loved seeing the three actors as their famous characters being silly and just having a good time.

I love the idea that Sophie just constantly had her juul tucked into her dress sleeve while shooting — alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) May 21, 2019

The amount of big mood in this photo could power several large cities. — sentient egg (@amandakstorey) May 21, 2019

Just adding sunglasses, Arya went from medieval badass to futuristic badass. — Robyn (@roglott26) May 21, 2019

Serious BDE. — Dingbat (@forgivemyzins) May 21, 2019

Thanks for being consistently fun, Sophie. Please keep it up.