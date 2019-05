The long-anticipated carnage at King’s Landing finally hit on Sunday night, but one major “Game of Thrones” character was nowhere to be seen.

Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner, was chilling back in Winterfell as all her warnings came true.

Twitter users shared their favorite memes to describe what she was doing as the carnage unfolded (warning ― some implied spoilers ahead):

Sansa in Winterfell watching all the shit she said would happen, happen #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/sznJUZdbIZ — ivy (@isthatdejavuu) May 13, 2019

Sansa chillin in Winterfell while Dany lights everyone tf up in King’s Landing #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/3xuIC4rfDs — Allie Mauldin (@amaulz) May 13, 2019

Live footage of Sansa Stark in Winterfell right now. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/eo46uPQATX — Lacy Baugher (@LacyMB) May 13, 2019

Sansa in Winterfell right now running down the reasons she never trusted that woman. #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/fhDh81lGPG — M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) May 13, 2019

sansa in winterfell when she gets the news that she was right pic.twitter.com/FHub8UrJi8 — kinsey (@sansascstark) May 13, 2019

Sansa and Brienne chilling in Winterfell pic.twitter.com/QOZQsgJtnY — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) May 13, 2019

Sansa and bran watching from Winterfell #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dzmjaR67mS — Lady Sansliyah of Winterfell (@galaxy_gxrl_) May 13, 2019

You know #Sansa is home in Winterfell kicked back with a glass of wine wearing her "I fucking told you so" look. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/qniYfqoe74 — Ameythist Moreland (@AmeythistM) May 13, 2019

Sansa at home enjoying an Aperol Spritz #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/yBFRaRAcQW — Mike T (@majtague) May 13, 2019

Jon and Tyrion when they have to go back and admit that Sansa was right#GameOfThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/5evBWFT98W — Varys was right (@connor_254) May 13, 2019