Rhode Island

Girl Asks Rhode Island Police To Analyze Christmas Cookie For Santa's DNA

“This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process," Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson said in a statement Friday.
Cheerful Santa Claus holding plate with cookie while sitting at his chair.
Cheerful Santa Claus holding plate with cookie while sitting at his chair.
ljubaphoto via Getty Images

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA.

The Cumberland resident sent a partially eaten cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the town’s police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said in a statement Friday.

“I took a sample of a cookie and carrots that I left for Santa and the reindeer on Christmas Eve and I was wondering if you could take a sample of DNA and see if Santa is real?” the girl wrote. Her name was not disclosed.

Benson forwarded the “evidence” to the state’s Department of Health-Forensic Sciences unit for analysis.

“Items to be examined for traces of DNA and compared with profiles on record for the above-named suspect/aliases,” the department form says.

The charge? Failure to finish snacks.

Results are pending.

“This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process and did a tremendous job packaging her evidence for submission. We will do our very best to provide answers for her,” Benson said.

ChristmasSanta ClausRhode IslandsantaCumberland
