Santa Claus Feeds Fish At Berlin's SeaLife Aquarium

A diver dressed as St. Nick was joined by one dressed as an angel to give 5,000 sea creatures some holiday cheer.

BERLIN (AP) — Santa has taken a dive in Berlin.

A diver dressed as Father Christmas - and a companion dressed as an angel - descended into the tank at the Sea Life aquarium in Berlin on Thursday to offer the fish some seasonal cheer.

The festive feeding of the sharks, rays and others has become an annual event at the aquarium, which is home to about 5,000 underwater creatures.

Diver dressed as an angel and as a Santa Claus dive inside a aquarium to feed fishes during a media event at the Seal Life aquarium in Berlin, Thursday, Germany, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Diver dressed as a Santa Claus feeds a fish during amedia event at the Seal Life aquarium in Berlin, Thursday, Germany, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Diver dressed as an angel and as a Santa Claus feed fishes during a Christmas event at the Seal Life aquarium in Berlin, Thursday, Germany, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Diver dressed as an angel and as a Santa Claus feed a fish during a Christmas event at the Seal Life aquarium in Berlin, Thursday, Germany, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
