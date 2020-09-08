Santa Monica Closes Trails After Hiker Dies In Extreme Heat

The California Department of Parks and Recreation closed all trails in the hills of Santa Monica over the Labor Day weekend after a woman died hiking there in extremely high temperatures.
Other hikers had to be rescued. Malibu Search and Rescue posted a tweet pleading with people not to hike in the heat wave. National parks in Ventura County and other regional open spaces also were shut.
A 41-year-old woman whose name was not released collapsed while hiking with a friend Saturday near Calabasas as temperatures soared to at least 110 degrees, officials said. Paramedics were unable to save her.
Officials said the death was likely heat-related.
A 22-year-old woman on a Malibu beach was rescued Sunday after she lost consciousness, apparently due to the heat.
Los Angeles County recorded its highest temperature ever on Sunday — 121 degrees in Woodland Hills.
The historic heat wave in the state is fueling three raging wildfires near Fresno, in San Bernardino County and east of San Diego. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency in five counties on Sunday.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through Tuesday, citing “dangerously hot conditions” and temperatures between 100 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit in certain parts of the state.