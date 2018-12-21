Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Parenting

33 Santa Photos That Did Not Go According To Plan

Because making your kid sit on a stranger's lap does not tend to go swimmingly ...
By Caroline Bologna
12/21/2018 11:36am ET

One of the most time-honored and confusing holiday traditions for kids is the Santa Claus visit and photo op.

Parents spend most of the year telling their children not to talk to strangers, yet come December, they ask their little ones to sit on a strange man’s lap. So it’s only natural that things would devolve into chaos. As a result, many families end up with photos of their children screaming, crying, running away and making silly faces with the jolly old man in red.

We asked the HuffPost Parents community to share photos of their children’s less-than-picture-perfect moments with Santa. All we can say is these kids pretty much nailed it. (And as mom Sandra Hood noted in response to the callout, “How about we stop forcing our kids to sit on a stranger’s lap?”)

1
Courtesy of Beth Huffman
"There’s always next year."
2
Courtesy of Lisa Devers Murray
"This is what we call unimpressed."
3
Courtesy of Alex DeLuca
"Lucy was definitely less than impressed."
4
Crystal Nielsen
"With two dogs who are being perfect models."
5
Courtesy of Leah Beah Marie
6
Courtesy of Natalia Lisunou
"She didn’t want to see Santa, so we opted for a photobomb."
7
Courtesy of Lisa Ryan
"He made sure to take the candy cane before running away!"
8
Courtesy of Alicia Cacciavillano
9
Courtesy of Cheryl Kelley-Black
"Picking a winner for Santa."
10
Courtesy of Joanly Perez
"Welp."
11
Courtesy of Allison Bradley Capra
12
Courtesy of Brigette Hales
"That’s my husband trying not to ‘ruin the photo.’"
13
Courtesy of Jen Ashleigh
"She was having no part."
14
Courtesy of Sarah Bramich
15
Courtesy of Melissa Bonney
"She loved him last year, this year ... Not so much!"
16
Courtesy of Sandy DeTellis
17
Courtesy of Ashley Zebley
"The book didn’t help one bit."
18
Courtesy of Leah Coolidge
"Ho ho ho-ly shit get me outta here.”
19
Courtesy of Kim Wright
"Little bro was not a fan!"
20
Courtesy of Rachel Sokol
21
Courtesy of Lori Vogt Loehrs
22
Courtesy of Kelley Legler
"Even their loveys couldn't comfort them."
23
Courtesy of Kaity Lansford
"Here is our classic sad Santa pic!"
24
Courtesy of Dora Plancarte-Yslas
25
Courtesy of Kalli Bass Gee
26
Courtesy of Melissa Crowell
27
Courtesy of Laura Tupper Hunsaker
"When you’re really shy ... "
28
Courtesy of KC Nicole
29
Courtesy of Ashley Walters
30
Courtesy of Katie Whisler
"Max wanted nothing to do with Gunny Clause, but sister Charlotte could care less."
31
Courtesy of Tiffany Chewning Pickett
"Nailed it!"
32
Courtesy of Taylor Donn
"Where is Santa?"
33
Courtesy of Ashton-Michael Kirkham
"He was more excited about the candy canes than he was about meeting Santa!"
