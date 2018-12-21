33 Santa Photos That Did Not Go According To Plan

One of the most time-honored and confusing holiday traditions for kids is the Santa Claus visit and photo op.

Parents spend most of the year telling their children not to talk to strangers, yet come December, they ask their little ones to sit on a strange man’s lap. So it’s only natural that things would devolve into chaos. As a result, many families end up with photos of their children screaming, crying, running away and making silly faces with the jolly old man in red.

We asked the HuffPost Parents community to share photos of their children’s less-than-picture-perfect moments with Santa. All we can say is these kids pretty much nailed it. (And as mom Sandra Hood noted in response to the callout, “How about we stop forcing our kids to sit on a stranger’s lap?”)