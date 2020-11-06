Marks & Spencer just unveiled a new cronut-style pastry for the Christmas season, but it’s not the “delicious flaky layers” that’s winning attention on social media.
It’s the name: Santa’s Yumnut.
The British retailer’s tweet introducing the pastry also sounded a little... um... well... just check it out:
Marks & Spencer has a history with this sort of stuff; they offered a “love sausage” for Valentine’s Day and an Easter Bunny doing yoga that some thought looked a little suggestive. Then there was the ad saying they “put the D in bread” (as in vitamin D, what were YOU thinking???).
In this case, “Yumnuts” has been the company’s name for its cronut-like pastry for some time. Last month, they even introduced the “Yummy mummy Yumnuts” for Halloween.
The offer to take a bite of Santa’s Yumnut, however, was just too much for Twitter users to take: