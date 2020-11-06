Marks & Spencer just unveiled a new cronut-style pastry for the Christmas season, but it’s not the “delicious flaky layers” that’s winning attention on social media.

It’s the name: Santa’s Yumnut.

The British retailer’s tweet introducing the pastry also sounded a little... um... well... just check it out:

Who wants a bite of Santa’s Yumnut™? Our yum yum-doughnut hybrids have been given a Christmassy makeover, with delicious flaky pastry layers and a sweet Santa’s belt topping. Find them in our in store bakery. pic.twitter.com/BcWwxOo26r — M&S (@marksandspencer) November 5, 2020

Marks & Spencer has a history with this sort of stuff; they offered a “love sausage” for Valentine’s Day and an Easter Bunny doing yoga that some thought looked a little suggestive. Then there was the ad saying they “put the D in bread” (as in vitamin D, what were YOU thinking???).

In this case, “Yumnuts” has been the company’s name for its cronut-like pastry for some time. Last month, they even introduced the “Yummy mummy Yumnuts” for Halloween.

The offer to take a bite of Santa’s Yumnut, however, was just too much for Twitter users to take:

I feel strongly that the name of this donut must be reconsidered https://t.co/LPVAyn2ZUJ — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) November 5, 2020

They *paid* someone to come up with that name?? https://t.co/TnQr4chmb0 — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) November 5, 2020

How many folks did ya run that name by, buddy? https://t.co/mGPuwE2Zym — 💫 Melissa (@smallcrimez) November 5, 2020

It’s the ™ for me https://t.co/Jv0KtB3LIt — Scott Hanselman (@shanselman) November 5, 2020

You've got to hand it to M&S - it was going to take a hell of a marketing message to disrupt the Twitter conversation today, but Santa's yumnuts have achieved it https://t.co/mZWeM9wDQb — Keith Stuart (@keefstuart) November 5, 2020

The horny Santa people have logged on https://t.co/e0Mfk62dUR — Sailor Plutocracy (@CharlesPulliam) November 5, 2020

Meanwhile, one of UK's largest retailers has decided that a winning seasonal slogan is "Who wants a bite of Santa's Yumnut?" https://t.co/nFQvOyZyTz — Doug Saunders (@DougSaunders) November 5, 2020

As someone who's worked with trademarks before, I know that about 7,000 people saw and approved the phrase "Santa's Yumnut™" before this post went live. https://t.co/6xKUiF8lkV — The Wisconsin Recount Decider (@justinpie) November 5, 2020

You can't even say "Merry Christmas" anymore! Now you have to say "Yumnut " https://t.co/yQC5O9547Y — JAY JURDEN IS STRESSED (@JayJurden) November 5, 2020

"Santa's Yumnut™"..... i want to be good for santa but not like that. https://t.co/aunTX4Svow — literallies ☾ (was @heystobbbit) (@reallynotjin) November 5, 2020

Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter Join HuffPost