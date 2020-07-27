Saquon Barkley squeezed in some pool time before the New York Giants begin training camp on Tuesday.

The star running back, nicknamed “Saquads” for his massive thigh muscles, put his leg power on display as he jumped from several feet of water onto the pool deck in a video shared by ESPN Sunday. And is that a weight he’s holding?

The pool jump challenge pops up from time to time on social media. It should come as no surprise that Barkley killed it.

Tuesday is the reporting date for most teams as the NFL moves to launch its season amid the coronavirus pandemic. A board of representatives for the players and the NFL reached an agreement last week on COVID-19 protocols, ensuring that training camps would start on time.

Pool time is almost over.

