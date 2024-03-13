Sara Bareilles Says Fiance Forgot Critical Part Of Marriage Proposal

“Girls5eva” star Sara Bareilles said Tuesday that longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett forgot the ring when he proposed to her ― but she still said yes. (Watch the video below.)
Bareilles truly didn’t seem to mind the absence of jewelry and had a good laugh about it on “Late Night.”
Host Seth Meyers lightly noted that Tippett “didn’t fully nail the engagement” last year.
“It was a spontaneous moment, and so, in spontaneous times, sometimes you forget elements, and he did forget the ring,” she said. “But it was just downstairs in the hotel room! So he asked me, and I said yes, and then he said, ‘I’ll be right back!’”
Not having a band to pop the question is truly no biggie, according to Brides.com. “It’s not the ring that makes an engagement,” the outlet wrote.
Bareilles and Tippett, also an actor (“The Morning Show”), have been together for about eight years, meeting on the “Waitress” stage musical in Cambridge, Massachusetts, People reported. Bareilles had written the score, and the two later costarred in the production after it reached Broadway.
Fast-forward to 2:30 for the Bareilles’ happily flawed engagement: