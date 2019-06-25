Democrat Sara Gideon Nabs 2 Key Endorsements In Maine's 2020 Senate Race

Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon (D) received two key endorsements on Tuesday in her bid to unseat Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) in 2020.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and EMILY’s List ― a political action committee that backs female Democratic candidates who support abortion rights ― announced their support for Gideon a day after she formally jumped into the race.

“Sara Gideon has proven that she will listen to and fight for all Mainers by bringing people together to lift up hardworking families and refusing to let partisanship and politics stand in the way of progress,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), chair of the DSCC, said in a statement.

“In the Senate, Sara will build on her impressive record to bring down health care costs, combat the opioid epidemic, and boost economic opportunities ― and she’ll always answer to her constituents,” Cortez Masto continued. “Mainers can trust Sara to fight for them, and we look forward to supporting her campaign.”

Huge news: Democrat @saragideonME is running for U.S. Senate against Republican Susan Collins and we are proud to fight right alongside her. We must turn this #MESEN seat blue. RT if you’re with us! #MEPolitics pic.twitter.com/hZqyweMOZs — Senate Democrats (@dscc) June 25, 2019

EMILY’s List called Gideon “a proven leader and dedicated public servant” who has fought for Maine’s working families and advocated for expanding access to quality health care for all.

Gideon, who has served in the Maine House since 2012, announced her candidacy on Monday. She’d been expected to jump into the race after the scheduled June 19 close of Maine’s legislative session, several sources told HuffPost earlier this month.

Two other Democrats have announced bids to unseat Collins, though Gideon has far more name recognition in the state and is considered a top-tier recruit. Betsy Sweet, a former Maine gubernatorial candidate, and attorney Bre Kidman are also running.

Defeating Collins, who is often described as a moderate but who infuriated liberals last year with her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, is key to Democratic hopes of winning back control of the Senate in 2020.