Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon’s campaign announced Tuesday that she has raked in $3.2 million during her first full quarter running in the Democratic primary to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins in 2020.

More than 3,700 Mainers donated to Gideon’s campaign and nearly 97% of all contributions were less than $100, according to her campaign.

Collins’ campaign has not yet released her third-quarter 2019 fundraising totals. In the previous quarter, she raised $2 million in mostly out-of-state donations. Just 1.3% of her total haul came from people who gave $200 or less.

“I’m so grateful to the supporters who joined our team in the first few months of this campaign,” Gideon said in a statement.

Though she has a record of accepting corporate PAC money in her state-level career, Gideon noted in Tuesday’s statement that she has vowed not to accept those types of contributions for her Senate run.

“I’m running for Senate because I believe that politicians in Washington are too responsive to special interests and their wealthy donors, and it’s time for leadership that puts Maine first,” she said. “I’m proud to have such a strong grassroots team.”

Gideon has received high-profile endorsements from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, NARAL and EMILY’s List.

Winning Maine is key for Democrats seeking to flip the Senate in 2020. Collins has faced intense backlash from Democrats and women’s rights activists ever since she cast her pivotal vote last year to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court despite his anti-abortion views and the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

At least five Democrats have announced primary bids in Maine’s Senate race, including Gideon; Betsy Sweet, a former Maine gubernatorial candidate and women’s rights lobbyist; and attorney Bre Kidman. Two independent candidates ― Tiffany Bond and Daniele VanHelsing ― are also running.

The primary will take place on June 9, 2020.