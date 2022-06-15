Singer Sara James had a lot to live up to on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)

Before the 13-year-old from Poland performed, judge Simon Cowell told her, “I’ve got a good feeling about you for some reason.” James validated Cowell’s vibe from her first breakout note of Billie Eilish’s “Lovely.”

“I’ve heard a lot of singers over the years, but wow,” Cowell said afterward, adding: “You have a real star glow about you.”

Cowell pressed the Golden Buzzer to catapult James to the live rounds.

James’ performance had garnered more than 1.3 million views on the “AGT” YouTube channel by Wednesday morning.

She has major talent show experience, having won “The Voice Kids” in Poland and placing second in the Junior Eurovision contest.

And it shows. Check out her “AGT” debut: