This Nashville TikTok Sensation May Soon Be One Of Pop Music's Breakout Stars

Sara Kays continues her ascent to music stardom this week with an intimate throwback.

The 22-year-old Nashville musician popped by a local studio for an acoustic rendition of Simple Plan’s 2004 hit, “Welcome to My Life,” a song she’s kept close to her heart since childhood.

“It was the first pop-punk song I ever heard,” Kays told HuffPost of the performance, unveiled Thursday and viewable above. “It was on a compilation CD my mom got me, and I remember sitting in my room and listening to it over and over.”

“Welcome to My Life” follows the release of Kays’ latest single “Future Kids” last month. If all goes according to plan, she will continue to unveil at least one new song every month for the foreseeable future. This somewhat unconventional release schedule, she said, is her way of adjusting to life as a musician amid COVID-19 and building on the momentum set by her acclaimed 2020 EP, “Camera Shy,” at a time when performance venues remain closed throughout most of the country.

Andrew Scott Sara Kays released her debut EP, "Camera Shy," last fall.

“Luckily, my creative process hasn’t been affected much by the pandemic,” she said. “Writing songs is not only fun for me, but sometimes healing. It makes me feel better to write about what I’m feeling, and I hope that when people listen to me, it makes them feel better, too, just by knowing they’re not alone.”

While “Camera Shy” marked her debut EP, Kays is far from a musical novice. The Indiana native’s fingerpicked melodies and wistful, wise-beyond-her-years lyrics have already endeared her to a legion of young fans on TikTok, where she now boasts more than 1.6 million followers.

Kays credits that organic fanbase with helping to propel her breakthrough single, “Remember That Night?,” onto Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart earlier this year. At present, the track has been streamed more than 62 million times on Spotify, while its music video has garnered over 2 million YouTube views ― a stark reminder that modern pop artists are no longer as reliant on radio airplay to reach their fans.

Christian Sarkine "TikTok has been a great place to post new ideas," said Kays, who boasts more than 1.6 million followers on the app.

“TikTok has been a great place to post new ideas,” she said. “I was very surprised to find out how many people could relate to my songs when I started posting on there. There have been times where I’ve posted a video of myself singing part of a new song I just wrote, and then deciding to finish, record and release it within a couple of weeks because of the reaction.”

Kays is hopeful she’ll be able to resume concert performances across the country later this year, assuming it’s safe to do so. Until then, she’s planning a few more in-studio sessions for fans before she’s able to play for them in person.

And as to what’s keeping Kays’ artistic muse energized right now, the answer is simple.

“The main reason I do music is because I love it,” she said.