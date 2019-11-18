Sara Lee Bread's Instagram Comments Are All 'Rail Me To Death,' 'Wreck Me' After 'SNL'

Instagram comments for the bakery Sara Lee Bread took a massive turn after a “Saturday Night Live” sketch featuring Harry Styles over the weekend.
Styles, who acted as the show’s host and musical guest, played the brand’s social media manager-gone-rogue in a sketch we won’t soon forget.
After being called into a meeting by Sara Lee bosses played by Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang, Styles is confronted for some of his “off-message” activity on the bread brand’s Instagram account.
“For example, why did Sara Lee comment on this picture of Nick Jonas saying, ‘wreck me daddy’ and then comment a month later with ‘destroy me king’?” Strong asks.
Styles responds that he must’ve accidentally thought he was posting on his own account. The sketch only gets more incredible from there. Styles’ other Sara Lee posts include his depressed feelings after a threesome, “getting railed to death,” and needing a “real kind that can handle.”
The real Sara Lee bread company’s Instagram account has since been inundated with comments taken straight from Styles’ character:
Yang tweeted later that Sara Lee temporarily disabled comments because of the onslaught:
Sara Lee’s bread bakery is owned by Mexico-based Bimbo Bakeries. The Sara Lee frozen bakery is a separate company, owned by a private equity firm.
Bimbo Bakeries USA told HuffPost in a statement it “didn’t know about or participate in the creation of the skit so as you can imagine, waking up to all those comments threw us for a bit of a loop.”
“We didn’t delete any comments but did temporarily hide them until we could read through and understand what happened,” the company said. “All comments are now visible, and we will be monitoring for any that violate Instagram standards.”
The company added that even though “explicit jokes in the skit do not align with Sara Lee Bread’s brand,” the company recognizes that “SNL pushes the envelope for laughs” so the baker is “taking it all in stride.”
And now we’re suddenly craving grilled cheese.