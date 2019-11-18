Sara Lee Bread's Instagram Comments Are All 'Rail Me To Death,' 'Wreck Me' After 'SNL'

After being called into a meeting by Sara Lee bosses played by Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang, Styles is confronted for some of his “off-message” activity on the bread brand’s Instagram account.

“For example, why did Sara Lee comment on this picture of Nick Jonas saying, ‘wreck me daddy’ and then comment a month later with ‘destroy me king’?” Strong asks.

Styles responds that he must’ve accidentally thought he was posting on his own account. The sketch only gets more incredible from there. Styles’ other Sara Lee posts include his depressed feelings after a threesome, “getting railed to death,” and needing a “real kind that can handle.”

The real Sara Lee bread company’s Instagram account has since been inundated with comments taken straight from Styles’ character: