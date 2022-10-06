Sara Lee, Former WWE 'Tough Enough' Winner, Dead At 30

Sara Lee, a past winner of WWE’s “Tough Enough” reality competition show, has died, her mother announced on Thursday. She was 30.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote in a Facebook post. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.”

Lee won the sixth season of “Tough Enough” in 2015 by fan vote, earning a $250,000 WWE contract. Contestants had to partake in professional wrestling training to compete for the contract. She left the franchise in September 2016.

In 2017, she married former WWE wrestler Cory Weston (ring names Wesley Blake and Westin Blake). They had three children: a 5-year-old daughter, a 3-year-old son and a baby boy born last year.

Lee’s mother did not state the cause of death.

The tributes flowed on social media from fans and friends. James Smith, who wrestles professionally under the name Bull James, said in a GoFundMe page for funeral costs that the community was “shocked and saddened” by Lee’s sudden death.

“RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones,” he wrote.

British pro wrestler Saraya Jade Bevis described Lee as a “very sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with.”

Other members of the wrestling community also wrote messages:

This is heartbreakingly tragic. Sending love to her family. Very sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with. 💔 RIP Sara Lee pic.twitter.com/bGZ9FZNnXj — SARAYA (@Saraya) October 6, 2022

Absolutely heart breaking, life is too short. Sara was awesome 💔 sending love and prayers to her family and loved ones. https://t.co/h65703b2v8 — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) October 6, 2022

This is so tragic. Praying for her family and loved ones. 🙏🏻https://t.co/s6fZBTfH3E — Mella Is Money 🤑 (@CarmellaWWE) October 6, 2022

I simply cannot begin to imagine what Wesley Blake and his young children are going through. So, so tragically, Tough Enough winner & former NXT talent Sara Lee has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 30. Thinking of the entire family during this awful time #RIP pic.twitter.com/emAHpf34FO — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) October 6, 2022

Heartbroken for the Weston Family. Sara Lee was one of the sweetest people I’ve met and her smile lit up a room. My love and hope for strength goes to Cory, and their three beautiful children.



If able, please donate below. https://t.co/jxMH5KpPEj — Shawn Bennett (@BennettWWE) October 6, 2022

I love you Sara Lee💔 — Danielle Kamela (@danielle_kamela) October 6, 2022

No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. ♥️

The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, carefree. pic.twitter.com/XLlLFXDOcF — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 6, 2022

Our hearts are absolutely shattered. https://t.co/oV5LndQCuY — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) October 6, 2022

I never met Sara Lee but she always seemed to have a beautiful energy. My heart goes out to her family and friends. It just doesn't make sense sometimes. 💔 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) October 6, 2022