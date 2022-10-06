Sara Lee, Former WWE 'Tough Enough' Winner, Dead At 30

Sara Lee, a past winner of WWE’s “Tough Enough” reality competition show, has died, her mother announced on Thursday. She was 30.
“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote in a Facebook post. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.”
Lee won the sixth season of “Tough Enough” in 2015 by fan vote, earning a $250,000 WWE contract. Contestants had to partake in professional wrestling training to compete for the contract. She left the franchise in September 2016.
In 2017, she married former WWE wrestler Cory Weston (ring names Wesley Blake and Westin Blake). They had three children: a 5-year-old daughter, a 3-year-old son and a baby boy born last year.
Lee’s mother did not state the cause of death.
The tributes flowed on social media from fans and friends. James Smith, who wrestles professionally under the name Bull James, said in a GoFundMe page for funeral costs that the community was “shocked and saddened” by Lee’s sudden death.
“RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones,” he wrote.
British pro wrestler Saraya Jade Bevis described Lee as a “very sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with.”
Other members of the wrestling community also wrote messages: