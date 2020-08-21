Comedian Sarah Cooper Skewers Trump At The DNC On Mail-In Ballots With His Own Rant

Comedian Sarah Cooper did her Donald Trump schtick at the Democratic National Convention Thursday night, narrowing her eyes and shaking her head in a full-on lip-sync of one of the president’s screeds about mail-in ballots.

“Where are they going? Where are these ballots going?” Cooper mouthed with Trump’s voice from his June address to young people at a Phoenix church.

“A little section that’s Republican — will they be stolen from mailboxes as they get put in by the mailman? Will they be taken from the mailmen and the mailwomen? ... Will they be counterfeited, maybe by the millions, by foreign powers?” Cooper-as-Trump continued, employing the exaggerated body language that has won her a wide following in just a few months.

Stepping out of her role, she ended with a blistering takedown in her own words: “I’ve heard Donald Trump say some pretty unhinged things ... But nothing is more dangerous to our democracy than his attacks on mail-in voting during a pandemic.”

She added: “Donald Trump doesn’t want any of us to vote because he knows he can’t win fair and square. So whether you plan to vote by mail or in person, wearing your mask, it is your vote and it’s your right. Don’t let Donald Trump take that away from you.”

Cooper lip-synced her way to viral fame on Trump’s least favorite video-sharing app: TikTok. She’ll soon be starring in her own Netflix special.

Trump has already declared the Nov. 3 election the “most corrupt” in American history because of the anticipated widespread use of mail-in ballots, even before any votes have been cast. He has claimed, without any evidence, that the mail-in ballots will be “rigged,” even though he and first lady Melania Trump last week requested their own mail-in ballots for Tuesday’s Florida primary.

Check out Cooper’s Trump, then as her herself, in the video up top.

In a dark world, thank goodness for Sarah Cooper.pic.twitter.com/Ke1CCi4YnA — Ted Corcoran (Red T Raccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) August 21, 2020

