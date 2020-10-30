President Donald Trump’s infamous “Access Hollywood” tape gets the Sarah Cooper treatment in a clip from her new Netflix special “Everything’s Fine.”
And the comedian who has catapulted to global fame amid the coronavirus pandemic for her taunting lip-syncs of the president gets some added star power in the bit ― from British movie star Helen Mirren.
Cooper and Mirren recreated Trump’s offensive 2005 conversation with Billy Bush for the segment that’s now going viral on social media.
Mirren played the role of Bush, and Cooper lip-synced Trump’s boasts about sexually assaulting women. The video provoked outrage when it surfaced days head of the 2016 election, but Trump somehow overcame the scandal.
Check out Cooper and Mirren’s take here:
And the trailer for “Everything’s Fine” here:
