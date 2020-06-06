Getting President Donald Trump just right in a comedy sketch poses a stiff competitive challenge. But Sarah Cooper is leading the race, if her followers are any judge.

Cooper — a Brooklyn writer and comedian who’s proud to be “blocked by Trump” — lip syncs Trump’s voice in her sterling series of TikTok videos mocking the president. She creatively exposes the tortured soul she imagines the president has.

One of her best recent offerings is “How to Bunker,” in which she acts out Trump’s insistence that he wasn’t rushed to his underground bunker last week to protect him from Washington, D.C., protesters, but to inspect it.

She shows a shower-curtain-caressing, paranoid, grimacing, contorting “Trump” (her) losing his mind. Check it out here:

How to bunker pic.twitter.com/cu7StjllD0 — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 6, 2020

Cooper’s fans hail her as a sanity-saver in these dark times:

Sarah Cooper pulls me off the ledge every single time — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) June 7, 2020

This is your best one yet — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 6, 2020

Like, a new genre created. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) June 7, 2020

Not watching this, only “inspecting” it 😂 — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) June 6, 2020

You

Are

A

National

Treasure



Bunker boy not so much — NOV 3rd We END This (@ruckus2) June 6, 2020

I'd say we don't deserve her, but with Trump in office, we definitely do. — AdammitDePodesta (@BrownsObsession) June 6, 2020

Love her. It’s the only way I can stand to hear his voice—when it’s coming from her mouth, skewering him. — (((Judy Princz))) (@JudyPrincz) June 7, 2020