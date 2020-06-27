Sarah Cooper Skewers Donald 'All Of A Sudden I'm President' Trying To 'Second Term'

TikTok’s favorite comedian Sarah Cooper blasted another one out of the Rose Garden Friday with a mocking imitation of her special target, Donald Trump, semi-hungry for a second term.

This time the mimicking lip-syncer — who impersonates the president with Trump’s own words — does a scathing take on “How To Second Term.” It’s a riff on Trump’s crazy town hall Thursday with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Cooper plays Hannity’s part with a fat red marker writing things on a yellow legal pad like “Trump” inside a heart, “SeanTrump” with two hearts — and “NO EXPERIENCE.”

“I never did this before. I never slept over in Washington,” says Cooper with Trump’s voice coming out of her mouth. “All of sudden I’m president.”

[S]he adds: “You know the story. I’m riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our First Lady, and I say, ‘This is great!’”

Now Trump boasts of lots of experience, and claims he’s had great people in his administration — except for that “idiot” John Bolton.

Check out the video above. Don’t miss the air kiss.