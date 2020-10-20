Sarah Cooper has turned her biting impressions on another member of the Trump family.
The comedian’s Monday lip-syncing of Donald Trump Jr. alleging censorship on Instagram has gone as viral as her previous clips mimicking his father, President Donald Trump, and garnered millions of views on social media.
Check out Cooper’s “How to Don jr” video here:
Cooper’s rise to fame in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic culminated with a virtual appearance in August at the Democratic National Convention:
Trump Jr.’s video, meanwhile, also inspired this response from the comedian J-L Cauvin who in August was recruited by the anti-Trump Lincoln to spoof endorse Republicans on behalf of the president:
