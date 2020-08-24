Trump Was Asked About Sarah Cooper's Famous Impersonations Of Him

Sarah Cooper just got the opportunity to impersonate President Donald Trump weighing in on ― Sarah Cooper.

The comedian, known best for her viral lip-sync videos of Trump, hit a new milestone in her skyrocket to fame when Fox News host Steve Hilton asked the president in an interview that aired Sunday night whether he’d watched her videos.

″She takes your speeches and she performs them. I was just wondering if you’d seen them?” Hilton asked.

“I have not,” Trump replied. “I’d like to see them, are they good or bad?”

Hilton told the president he’d find them “very entertaining.”

“If you’re saying they’re positive, I’d like to look. If they’re not positive ...” Trump trailed off.

Hilton noted that Cooper “doesn’t mean it to be positive.”

“I see,” Trump said. “Well, I’ll have to check it out.”

"If you say they're positive, I'd like to look" -- Trump says he's never seen @sarahcpr's videos (who wants to tell him?) pic.twitter.com/NfCSwPMnnq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2020

Cooper’s videos have raked in tens of millions of views on TikTok and other social media platforms. She’s generated a massive social media audience since her Trump videos went viral in April. On Twitter alone, she now has more than 2.2 million followers.

Her soaring online presence has even prompted social media jokesters to speculate that she contributed to Trump’s vendetta against TikTok, which he’s moved to ban due to its Chinese ownership and data security concerns.

Before launching onto the TikTok scene (courtesy of her nephews, according to Cooper), she had written two books, “100 Tricks To Appear Smart In Meetings” and “How To Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.”

In a guest-hosting appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” earlier this month, Cooper laughed about how she started out 2020 hosting a late night set at a pizza place in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Last week, she made a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention, where she roasted the president’s dangerous attacks on mail-in voting.

