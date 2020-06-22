TikTok Comedian Knocks It Out Of The Arena Over Trump's 'Amazing' Fake Numbers

Popular Donald Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper was back on TikTok on Monday with a killer video of the “president” boasting about the “amazing” crowds he expected at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma — before it happened.

As she always does, Cooper lip-synced Trump’s own recorded words. This time she played him squirming in a seat before the president was confronted with a sea of empty blue seats at the Bank of Oklahoma Center on Saturday.

In the video, “How to Empty Seat,” Trump is heard boasting that the arena will be packed with 22,000 people (the arena has a capacity of 19,000). An additional 40,000 supporters would be seated in a convention center next door.

“It’s amazing. Nobody’s ever heard of numbers like this,” mimes Cooper to Trump’s words. “We expect to have, you know, like a record-setting crowd. We’ve never had an empty seat — and we certainly won’t in Oklahoma.”

Fire marshals reported Sunday that fewer than 6,200 tickets were scanned for the arena event. The convention center next door was not used, and Trump canceled a talk outside the BOK Center to an expected overflow crowd that turned out to be a mere smattering of supporters.

Check out Cooper’s video up top. Watch out for the nod to Dr. Evil.