EntertainmentQueen Elizabeth IISarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson Believes Queen Elizabeth’s Ghost Is Spooking Her Corgis

The Duchess of York adopted the dogs following the monarch's death.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

|

The ghost of Queen Elizabeth II makes her corgis bark, according to Sarah Ferguson.

The Duchess of York adopted the dogs, named Sandy and Muick, following the monarch’s death in September.

In an interview with People published Wednesday, Ferguson suggested the “national icons” and “total joys” could sense the spirit of their late owner.

“And I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there’s no squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the queen is passing by,” the romance novelist said during promotion for her new historical fiction book, “A Most Intriguing Lady.”

The animals were a gift to the queen from Ferguson and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. Ferguson has staunchly defended Andrew as “a good man” amid the controversy over his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The couple divorced in 1996 ,but still live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where she continues to walk the late monarch’s dogs.

